Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert BDT to GYD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
1890.65 gyd

1.00000 BDT = 1.89065 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084390.25681.488471.673690.9645518.7286
1 GBP1.1424711.2388103.1171.700561.912171.1019721.3972
1 USD0.922250.807233183.23971.372751.543570.8895517.2725
1 INR0.01107950.009697690.012013510.01649150.01854360.01068660.207503

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BDT1.89065 GYD
5 BDT9.45325 GYD
10 BDT18.90650 GYD
20 BDT37.81300 GYD
50 BDT94.53250 GYD
100 BDT189.06500 GYD
250 BDT472.66250 GYD
500 BDT945.32500 GYD
1000 BDT1890.65000 GYD
2000 BDT3781.30000 GYD
5000 BDT9453.25000 GYD
10000 BDT18906.50000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GYD0.52892 BDT
5 GYD2.64458 BDT
10 GYD5.28917 BDT
20 GYD10.57834 BDT
50 GYD26.44585 BDT
100 GYD52.89170 BDT
250 GYD132.22925 BDT
500 GYD264.45850 BDT
1000 GYD528.91700 BDT
2000 GYD1057.83400 BDT
5000 GYD2644.58500 BDT
10000 GYD5289.17000 BDT