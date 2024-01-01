Bangladeshi takas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BDT to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
61.68 ttd

1.000 BDT = 0.06168 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1691.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5481.7261.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.9220.788183.1511.361.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BDT0.06168 TTD
5 BDT0.30840 TTD
10 BDT0.61679 TTD
20 BDT1.23359 TTD
50 BDT3.08397 TTD
100 BDT6.16793 TTD
250 BDT15.41983 TTD
500 BDT30.83965 TTD
1000 BDT61.67930 TTD
2000 BDT123.35860 TTD
5000 BDT308.39650 TTD
10000 BDT616.79300 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TTD16.21290 BDT
5 TTD81.06450 BDT
10 TTD162.12900 BDT
20 TTD324.25800 BDT
50 TTD810.64500 BDT
100 TTD1,621.29000 BDT
250 TTD4,053.22500 BDT
500 TTD8,106.45000 BDT
1000 TTD16,212.90000 BDT
2000 TTD32,425.80000 BDT
5000 TTD81,064.50000 BDT
10000 TTD162,129.00000 BDT