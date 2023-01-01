Bangladeshi takas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BDT to TTD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
61.23 ttd

1.00000 BDT = 0.06123 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922251.5439255.69990.80713583.25131.372757.2503
1 EUR1.084311.6740860.39540.875190.26941.488477.8615
1 AUD0.64770.597344136.07680.52278153.92190.889134.69602
1 PHP0.01795330.01655760.027718610.01449081.494640.02464550.130167

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BDT0.06123 TTD
5 BDT0.30616 TTD
10 BDT0.61233 TTD
20 BDT1.22465 TTD
50 BDT3.06163 TTD
100 BDT6.12325 TTD
250 BDT15.30813 TTD
500 BDT30.61625 TTD
1000 BDT61.23250 TTD
2000 BDT122.46500 TTD
5000 BDT306.16250 TTD
10000 BDT612.32500 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TTD16.33120 BDT
5 TTD81.65600 BDT
10 TTD163.31200 BDT
20 TTD326.62400 BDT
50 TTD816.56000 BDT
100 TTD1633.12000 BDT
250 TTD4082.80000 BDT
500 TTD8165.60000 BDT
1000 TTD16331.20000 BDT
2000 TTD32662.40000 BDT
5000 TTD81656.00000 BDT
10000 TTD163312.00000 BDT