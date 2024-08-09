Bangladeshi taka to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.058 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.374% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.058 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.057 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.