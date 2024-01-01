Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BDT to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
35,367 ugx

1.000 BDT = 35.37 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2260.78883.1511.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66460.9720.85490.1691.4757.807
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6450.51354.1940.8864.692
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT35.36670 UGX
5 BDT176.83350 UGX
10 BDT353.66700 UGX
20 BDT707.33400 UGX
50 BDT1,768.33500 UGX
100 BDT3,536.67000 UGX
250 BDT8,841.67500 UGX
500 BDT17,683.35000 UGX
1000 BDT35,366.70000 UGX
2000 BDT70,733.40000 UGX
5000 BDT176,833.50000 UGX
10000 BDT353,667.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0.02828 BDT
5 UGX0.14138 BDT
10 UGX0.28275 BDT
20 UGX0.56550 BDT
50 UGX1.41376 BDT
100 UGX2.82752 BDT
250 UGX7.06880 BDT
500 UGX14.13760 BDT
1000 UGX28.27520 BDT
2000 UGX56.55040 BDT
5000 UGX141.37600 BDT
10000 UGX282.75200 BDT