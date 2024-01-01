5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings

Convert BDT to UGX at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
158,736 ugx

Tk1.000 BDT = Ush31.75 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
BDT to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.846532.6472
Low31.442631.4426
Average31.618731.9064
Change0.68%-1.93%
View full history

1 BDT to UGX stats

The performance of BDT to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.8465 and a 30 day low of 31.4426. This means the 30 day average was 31.6187. The change for BDT to UGX was 0.68.

The performance of BDT to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.6472 and a 90 day low of 31.4426. This means the 90 day average was 31.9064. The change for BDT to UGX was -1.93.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2620.78483.961.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5270.85691.681.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6470.51555.1990.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT31.74720 UGX
5 BDT158.73600 UGX
10 BDT317.47200 UGX
20 BDT634.94400 UGX
50 BDT1,587.36000 UGX
100 BDT3,174.72000 UGX
250 BDT7,936.80000 UGX
500 BDT15,873.60000 UGX
1000 BDT31,747.20000 UGX
2000 BDT63,494.40000 UGX
5000 BDT158,736.00000 UGX
10000 BDT317,472.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0.03150 BDT
5 UGX0.15749 BDT
10 UGX0.31499 BDT
20 UGX0.62998 BDT
50 UGX1.57494 BDT
100 UGX3.14988 BDT
250 UGX7.87470 BDT
500 UGX15.74940 BDT
1000 UGX31.49880 BDT
2000 UGX62.99760 BDT
5000 UGX157.49400 BDT
10000 UGX314.98800 BDT