Bangladeshi taka to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Ugandan shillings is currently 31.747 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.165% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 31.884 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 31.661 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.472% increase in value.