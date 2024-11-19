Bangladeshi taka to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Ugandan shillings is currently 30.807 today, reflecting a 0.372% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.337% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 30.826 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 30.539 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.472% increase in value.