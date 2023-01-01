Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BDT to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
34,131 ugx

1.00000 BDT = 34.13090 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT34.13090 UGX
5 BDT170.65450 UGX
10 BDT341.30900 UGX
20 BDT682.61800 UGX
50 BDT1706.54500 UGX
100 BDT3413.09000 UGX
250 BDT8532.72500 UGX
500 BDT17065.45000 UGX
1000 BDT34130.90000 UGX
2000 BDT68261.80000 UGX
5000 BDT170654.50000 UGX
10000 BDT341309.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0.02930 BDT
5 UGX0.14649 BDT
10 UGX0.29299 BDT
20 UGX0.58598 BDT
50 UGX1.46494 BDT
100 UGX2.92989 BDT
250 UGX7.32472 BDT
500 UGX14.64945 BDT
1000 UGX29.29890 BDT
2000 UGX58.59780 BDT
5000 UGX146.49450 BDT
10000 UGX292.98900 BDT