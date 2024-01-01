20 Ugandan shillings to Bangladeshi takas
Convert UGX to BDT at the real exchange rate
UGX to BDT conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.03262 BDT
0
|1 UGX to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0326
|0.0326
|Low
|0.0323
|0.0315
|Average
|0.0325
|0.0321
|Change
|0.96%
|3.60%
|View full history
1 UGX to BDT stats
The performance of UGX to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0323. This means the 30 day average was 0.0325. The change for UGX to BDT was 0.96.
The performance of UGX to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0326 and a 90 day low of 0.0315. This means the 90 day average was 0.0321. The change for UGX to BDT was 3.60.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
|1 BDT
|30.66020 UGX
|5 BDT
|153.30100 UGX
|10 BDT
|306.60200 UGX
|20 BDT
|613.20400 UGX
|50 BDT
|1,533.01000 UGX
|100 BDT
|3,066.02000 UGX
|250 BDT
|7,665.05000 UGX
|500 BDT
|15,330.10000 UGX
|1000 BDT
|30,660.20000 UGX
|2000 BDT
|61,320.40000 UGX
|5000 BDT
|153,301.00000 UGX
|10000 BDT
|306,602.00000 UGX