1 Ugandan shilling to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UGX to BDT at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Tk0.03262 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
UGX to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 UGX to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03260.0326
Low0.03230.0315
Average0.03250.0321
Change0.96%3.60%
1 UGX to BDT stats

The performance of UGX to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0323. This means the 30 day average was 0.0325. The change for UGX to BDT was 0.96.

The performance of UGX to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0326 and a 90 day low of 0.0315. This means the 90 day average was 0.0321. The change for UGX to BDT was 3.60.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0.03262 BDT
5 UGX0.16308 BDT
10 UGX0.32616 BDT
20 UGX0.65231 BDT
50 UGX1.63077 BDT
100 UGX3.26155 BDT
250 UGX8.15388 BDT
500 UGX16.30775 BDT
1000 UGX32.61550 BDT
2000 UGX65.23100 BDT
5000 UGX163.07750 BDT
10000 UGX326.15500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT30.66020 UGX
5 BDT153.30100 UGX
10 BDT306.60200 UGX
20 BDT613.20400 UGX
50 BDT1,533.01000 UGX
100 BDT3,066.02000 UGX
250 BDT7,665.05000 UGX
500 BDT15,330.10000 UGX
1000 BDT30,660.20000 UGX
2000 BDT61,320.40000 UGX
5000 BDT153,301.00000 UGX
10000 BDT306,602.00000 UGX