5 Bangladeshi takas to Ugandan shillings

Convert BDT to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
172 ugx

1.00000 BDT = 34.35370 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT34.35370 UGX
5 BDT171.76850 UGX
10 BDT343.53700 UGX
20 BDT687.07400 UGX
50 BDT1717.68500 UGX
100 BDT3435.37000 UGX
250 BDT8588.42500 UGX
500 BDT17176.85000 UGX
1000 BDT34353.70000 UGX
2000 BDT68707.40000 UGX
5000 BDT171768.50000 UGX
10000 BDT343537.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0.02911 BDT
5 UGX0.14554 BDT
10 UGX0.29109 BDT
20 UGX0.58218 BDT
50 UGX1.45545 BDT
100 UGX2.91089 BDT
250 UGX7.27722 BDT
500 UGX14.55445 BDT
1000 UGX29.10890 BDT
2000 UGX58.21780 BDT
5000 UGX145.54450 BDT
10000 UGX291.08900 BDT