Bangladeshi takas to Swiss francs today

Convert BDT to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
8.13 chf

1.000 BDT = 0.008125 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:17
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swiss Franc
1 BDT0.00813 CHF
5 BDT0.04063 CHF
10 BDT0.08125 CHF
20 BDT0.16250 CHF
50 BDT0.40625 CHF
100 BDT0.81251 CHF
250 BDT2.03127 CHF
500 BDT4.06253 CHF
1000 BDT8.12506 CHF
2000 BDT16.25012 CHF
5000 BDT40.62530 CHF
10000 BDT81.25060 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CHF123.07600 BDT
5 CHF615.38000 BDT
10 CHF1,230.76000 BDT
20 CHF2,461.52000 BDT
50 CHF6,153.80000 BDT
100 CHF12,307.60000 BDT
250 CHF30,769.00000 BDT
500 CHF61,538.00000 BDT
1000 CHF123,076.00000 BDT
2000 CHF246,152.00000 BDT
5000 CHF615,380.00000 BDT
10000 CHF1,230,760.00000 BDT