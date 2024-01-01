100 Bangladeshi takas to Swiss francs

Convert BDT to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
0.74 chf

Tk1.000 BDT = SFr.0.007363 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
BDT to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0078
Low0.00730.0073
Average0.00750.0076
Change-3.79%-5.19%
1 BDT to CHF stats

The performance of BDT to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0073. This means the 30 day average was 0.0075. The change for BDT to CHF was -3.79.

The performance of BDT to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0078 and a 90 day low of 0.0073. This means the 90 day average was 0.0076. The change for BDT to CHF was -5.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2720.78483.951.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5320.85691.6611.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6540.51555.1930.9024.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swiss Franc
1 BDT0.00736 CHF
5 BDT0.03681 CHF
10 BDT0.07363 CHF
20 BDT0.14726 CHF
50 BDT0.36814 CHF
100 BDT0.73628 CHF
250 BDT1.84069 CHF
500 BDT3.68139 CHF
1000 BDT7.36277 CHF
2000 BDT14.72554 CHF
5000 BDT36.81385 CHF
10000 BDT73.62770 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CHF135.81800 BDT
5 CHF679.09000 BDT
10 CHF1,358.18000 BDT
20 CHF2,716.36000 BDT
50 CHF6,790.90000 BDT
100 CHF13,581.80000 BDT
250 CHF33,954.50000 BDT
500 CHF67,909.00000 BDT
1000 CHF135,818.00000 BDT
2000 CHF271,636.00000 BDT
5000 CHF679,090.00000 BDT
10000 CHF1,358,180.00000 BDT