Bangladeshi taka to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Swiss francs is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a -0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.422% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.494% increase in value.