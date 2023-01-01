Bangladeshi takas to Swiss francs today

Convert BDT to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
8.03 chf

1.00000 BDT = 0.00803 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92221.5433355.7010.8070783.23571.372957.2501
1 EUR1.0843511.6735160.39940.8751590.25661.488767.86165
1 AUD0.647950.597547136.09150.52294153.93260.8896034.6977
1 PHP0.0179530.01655650.027707410.01448931.494330.02464860.130161

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swiss Franc
1 BDT0.00803 CHF
5 BDT0.04016 CHF
10 BDT0.08032 CHF
20 BDT0.16063 CHF
50 BDT0.40158 CHF
100 BDT0.80316 CHF
250 BDT2.00790 CHF
500 BDT4.01580 CHF
1000 BDT8.03160 CHF
2000 BDT16.06320 CHF
5000 BDT40.15800 CHF
10000 BDT80.31600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CHF124.50800 BDT
5 CHF622.54000 BDT
10 CHF1245.08000 BDT
20 CHF2490.16000 BDT
50 CHF6225.40000 BDT
100 CHF12450.80000 BDT
250 CHF31127.00000 BDT
500 CHF62254.00000 BDT
1000 CHF124508.00000 BDT
2000 CHF249016.00000 BDT
5000 CHF622540.00000 BDT
10000 CHF1245080.00000 BDT