Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals today

Convert BDT to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
34.21 sar

1.000 BDT = 0.03421 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1491.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5281.7261.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saudi Riyal
1 BDT0.03421 SAR
5 BDT0.17104 SAR
10 BDT0.34209 SAR
20 BDT0.68417 SAR
50 BDT1.71044 SAR
100 BDT3.42087 SAR
250 BDT8.55218 SAR
500 BDT17.10435 SAR
1000 BDT34.20870 SAR
2000 BDT68.41740 SAR
5000 BDT171.04350 SAR
10000 BDT342.08700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SAR29.23230 BDT
5 SAR146.16150 BDT
10 SAR292.32300 BDT
20 SAR584.64600 BDT
50 SAR1,461.61500 BDT
100 SAR2,923.23000 BDT
250 SAR7,308.07500 BDT
500 SAR14,616.15000 BDT
1000 SAR29,232.30000 BDT
2000 SAR58,464.60000 BDT
5000 SAR146,161.50000 BDT
10000 SAR292,323.00000 BDT