Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals today

Convert BDT to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
33.86 sar

1.00000 BDT = 0.03386 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saudi Riyal
1 BDT0.03386 SAR
5 BDT0.16931 SAR
10 BDT0.33863 SAR
20 BDT0.67726 SAR
50 BDT1.69314 SAR
100 BDT3.38628 SAR
250 BDT8.46570 SAR
500 BDT16.93140 SAR
1000 BDT33.86280 SAR
2000 BDT67.72560 SAR
5000 BDT169.31400 SAR
10000 BDT338.62800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SAR29.53100 BDT
5 SAR147.65500 BDT
10 SAR295.31000 BDT
20 SAR590.62000 BDT
50 SAR1476.55000 BDT
100 SAR2953.10000 BDT
250 SAR7382.75000 BDT
500 SAR14765.50000 BDT
1000 SAR29531.00000 BDT
2000 SAR59062.00000 BDT
5000 SAR147655.00000 BDT
10000 SAR295310.00000 BDT