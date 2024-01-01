Convert SAR to BDT at the real exchange rate

5,000 Saudi riyals to Bangladeshi takas

5,000 sar
156,933 bdt

SR1.000 SAR = Tk31.39 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.584279.21.3690.93658.9191.5030.791
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.048203.92210.68443.0341.0980.578

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SAR31.38660 BDT
5 SAR156.93300 BDT
10 SAR313.86600 BDT
20 SAR627.73200 BDT
50 SAR1,569.33000 BDT
100 SAR3,138.66000 BDT
250 SAR7,846.65000 BDT
500 SAR15,693.30000 BDT
1000 SAR31,386.60000 BDT
2000 SAR62,773.20000 BDT
5000 SAR156,933.00000 BDT
10000 SAR313,866.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saudi Riyal
1 BDT0.03186 SAR
5 BDT0.15930 SAR
10 BDT0.31861 SAR
20 BDT0.63721 SAR
50 BDT1.59304 SAR
100 BDT3.18607 SAR
250 BDT7.96517 SAR
500 BDT15.93035 SAR
1000 BDT31.86070 SAR
2000 BDT63.72140 SAR
5000 BDT159.30350 SAR
10000 BDT318.60700 SAR