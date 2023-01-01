500 Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals

Convert BDT to SAR at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
17.00 sar

1.00000 BDT = 0.03400 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Convert exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saudi Riyal
1 BDT0.03400 SAR
5 BDT0.16999 SAR
10 BDT0.33998 SAR
20 BDT0.67995 SAR
50 BDT1.69988 SAR
100 BDT3.39977 SAR
250 BDT8.49943 SAR
500 BDT16.99885 SAR
1000 BDT33.99770 SAR
2000 BDT67.99540 SAR
5000 BDT169.98850 SAR
10000 BDT339.97700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SAR29.41370 BDT
5 SAR147.06850 BDT
10 SAR294.13700 BDT
20 SAR588.27400 BDT
50 SAR1470.68500 BDT
100 SAR2941.37000 BDT
250 SAR7353.42500 BDT
500 SAR14706.85000 BDT
1000 SAR29413.70000 BDT
2000 SAR58827.40000 BDT
5000 SAR147068.50000 BDT
10000 SAR294137.00000 BDT