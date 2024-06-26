Saudi riyal to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Bangladeshi takas is currently 31.386 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.045% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 31.388 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 31.241 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.327% increase in value.