사우디아라비아 리얄 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 31.353 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 31.372 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 31.236 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.