5 Bangladeshi takas to Saudi riyals

Convert BDT to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.16 sar

Tk1.000 BDT = SR0.03197 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
BDT to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03200.0321
Low0.03190.0319
Average0.03190.0320
Change0.16%-0.49%
1 BDT to SAR stats

The performance of BDT to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0320 and a 30 day low of 0.0319. This means the 30 day average was 0.0319. The change for BDT to SAR was 0.16.

The performance of BDT to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0321 and a 90 day low of 0.0319. This means the 90 day average was 0.0320. The change for BDT to SAR was -0.49.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Saudi Riyal
1 BDT0.03197 SAR
5 BDT0.15986 SAR
10 BDT0.31973 SAR
20 BDT0.63945 SAR
50 BDT1.59863 SAR
100 BDT3.19725 SAR
250 BDT7.99313 SAR
500 BDT15.98625 SAR
1000 BDT31.97250 SAR
2000 BDT63.94500 SAR
5000 BDT159.86250 SAR
10000 BDT319.72500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SAR31.27690 BDT
5 SAR156.38450 BDT
10 SAR312.76900 BDT
20 SAR625.53800 BDT
50 SAR1,563.84500 BDT
100 SAR3,127.69000 BDT
250 SAR7,819.22500 BDT
500 SAR15,638.45000 BDT
1000 SAR31,276.90000 BDT
2000 SAR62,553.80000 BDT
5000 SAR156,384.50000 BDT
10000 SAR312,769.00000 BDT