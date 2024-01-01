Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons today

Convert BDT to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
12,230 krw

1.000 BDT = 12.23 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2320.78883.1451.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9670.85490.1461.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6520.51454.1940.8864.693
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT12.23020 KRW
5 BDT61.15100 KRW
10 BDT122.30200 KRW
20 BDT244.60400 KRW
50 BDT611.51000 KRW
100 BDT1,223.02000 KRW
250 BDT3,057.55000 KRW
500 BDT6,115.10000 KRW
1000 BDT12,230.20000 KRW
2000 BDT24,460.40000 KRW
5000 BDT61,151.00000 KRW
10000 BDT122,302.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0.08176 BDT
5 KRW0.40882 BDT
10 KRW0.81765 BDT
20 KRW1.63529 BDT
50 KRW4.08823 BDT
100 KRW8.17646 BDT
250 KRW20.44115 BDT
500 KRW40.88230 BDT
1000 KRW81.76460 BDT
2000 KRW163.52920 BDT
5000 KRW408.82300 BDT
10000 KRW817.64600 BDT