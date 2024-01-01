250 Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons

Convert BDT to KRW at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
2,906 krw

Tk1.000 BDT = ₩11.63 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.840111.8623
Low11.565711.5155
Average11.733511.7312
Change-1.27%-1.02%
View full history

1 BDT to KRW stats

The performance of BDT to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8401 and a 30 day low of 11.5657. This means the 30 day average was 11.7335. The change for BDT to KRW was -1.27.

The performance of BDT to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8623 and a 90 day low of 11.5155. This means the 90 day average was 11.7312. The change for BDT to KRW was -1.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2730.78483.9451.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5480.85691.6771.57.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6430.51555.1730.9034.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT11.62560 KRW
5 BDT58.12800 KRW
10 BDT116.25600 KRW
20 BDT232.51200 KRW
50 BDT581.28000 KRW
100 BDT1,162.56000 KRW
250 BDT2,906.40000 KRW
500 BDT5,812.80000 KRW
1000 BDT11,625.60000 KRW
2000 BDT23,251.20000 KRW
5000 BDT58,128.00000 KRW
10000 BDT116,256.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0.08602 BDT
5 KRW0.43009 BDT
10 KRW0.86017 BDT
20 KRW1.72034 BDT
50 KRW4.30086 BDT
100 KRW8.60171 BDT
250 KRW21.50428 BDT
500 KRW43.00855 BDT
1000 KRW86.01710 BDT
2000 KRW172.03420 BDT
5000 KRW430.08550 BDT
10000 KRW860.17100 BDT
20000 KRW1,720.34200 BDT
30000 KRW2,580.51300 BDT
40000 KRW3,440.68400 BDT
50000 KRW4,300.85500 BDT