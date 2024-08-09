Bangladeshi taka to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to South Korean wons is currently 11.636 today, reflecting a -0.673% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.455% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 11.740 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 11.558 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.036% increase in value.