5 Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons
Convert BDT to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BDT to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.8401
|11.8623
|Low
|11.5657
|11.5155
|Average
|11.7335
|11.7312
|Change
|-1.27%
|-1.02%
|View full history
1 BDT to KRW stats
The performance of BDT to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8401 and a 30 day low of 11.5657. This means the 30 day average was 11.7335. The change for BDT to KRW was -1.27.
The performance of BDT to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8623 and a 90 day low of 11.5155. This means the 90 day average was 11.7312. The change for BDT to KRW was -1.02.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
|1 BDT
|11.62560 KRW
|5 BDT
|58.12800 KRW
|10 BDT
|116.25600 KRW
|20 BDT
|232.51200 KRW
|50 BDT
|581.28000 KRW
|100 BDT
|1,162.56000 KRW
|250 BDT
|2,906.40000 KRW
|500 BDT
|5,812.80000 KRW
|1000 BDT
|11,625.60000 KRW
|2000 BDT
|23,251.20000 KRW
|5000 BDT
|58,128.00000 KRW
|10000 BDT
|116,256.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 KRW
|0.08602 BDT
|5 KRW
|0.43009 BDT
|10 KRW
|0.86017 BDT
|20 KRW
|1.72034 BDT
|50 KRW
|4.30086 BDT
|100 KRW
|8.60171 BDT
|250 KRW
|21.50428 BDT
|500 KRW
|43.00855 BDT
|1000 KRW
|86.01710 BDT
|2000 KRW
|172.03420 BDT
|5000 KRW
|430.08550 BDT
|10000 KRW
|860.17100 BDT
|20000 KRW
|1,720.34200 BDT
|30000 KRW
|2,580.51300 BDT
|40000 KRW
|3,440.68400 BDT
|50000 KRW
|4,300.85500 BDT