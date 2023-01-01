Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons today

Convert BDT to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
11,708 krw

1.00000 BDT = 11.70840 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT11.70840 KRW
5 BDT58.54200 KRW
10 BDT117.08400 KRW
20 BDT234.16800 KRW
50 BDT585.42000 KRW
100 BDT1170.84000 KRW
250 BDT2927.10000 KRW
500 BDT5854.20000 KRW
1000 BDT11708.40000 KRW
2000 BDT23416.80000 KRW
5000 BDT58542.00000 KRW
10000 BDT117084.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0.08541 BDT
5 KRW0.42704 BDT
10 KRW0.85408 BDT
20 KRW1.70817 BDT
50 KRW4.27042 BDT
100 KRW8.54085 BDT
250 KRW21.35213 BDT
500 KRW42.70425 BDT
1000 KRW85.40850 BDT
2000 KRW170.81700 BDT
5000 KRW427.04250 BDT
10000 KRW854.08500 BDT