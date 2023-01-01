1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to South Korean wons

Convert BDT to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
11,828 krw

1.00000 BDT = 11.82800 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT11.82800 KRW
5 BDT59.14000 KRW
10 BDT118.28000 KRW
20 BDT236.56000 KRW
50 BDT591.40000 KRW
100 BDT1182.80000 KRW
250 BDT2957.00000 KRW
500 BDT5914.00000 KRW
1000 BDT11828.00000 KRW
2000 BDT23656.00000 KRW
5000 BDT59140.00000 KRW
10000 BDT118280.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0.08454 BDT
5 KRW0.42272 BDT
10 KRW0.84545 BDT
20 KRW1.69090 BDT
50 KRW4.22725 BDT
100 KRW8.45450 BDT
250 KRW21.13625 BDT
500 KRW42.27250 BDT
1000 KRW84.54500 BDT
2000 KRW169.09000 BDT
5000 KRW422.72500 BDT
10000 KRW845.45000 BDT