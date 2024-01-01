50,000 South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas
Convert KRW to BDT at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to BDT conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.08648 BDT
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0912
|0.0912
|Low
|0.0865
|0.0848
|Average
|0.0889
|0.0883
|Change
|-3.44%
|1.87%
|View full history
1 KRW to BDT stats
The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0912 and a 30 day low of 0.0865. This means the 30 day average was 0.0889. The change for KRW to BDT was -3.44.
The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0912 and a 90 day low of 0.0848. This means the 90 day average was 0.0883. The change for KRW to BDT was 1.87.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 KRW
|0.08648 BDT
|5 KRW
|0.43240 BDT
|10 KRW
|0.86479 BDT
|20 KRW
|1.72958 BDT
|50 KRW
|4.32396 BDT
|100 KRW
|8.64791 BDT
|250 KRW
|21.61978 BDT
|500 KRW
|43.23955 BDT
|1000 KRW
|86.47910 BDT
|2000 KRW
|172.95820 BDT
|5000 KRW
|432.39550 BDT
|10000 KRW
|864.79100 BDT
|20000 KRW
|1,729.58200 BDT
|30000 KRW
|2,594.37300 BDT
|40000 KRW
|3,459.16400 BDT
|50000 KRW
|4,323.95500 BDT
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
|1 BDT
|11.56350 KRW
|5 BDT
|57.81750 KRW
|10 BDT
|115.63500 KRW
|20 BDT
|231.27000 KRW
|50 BDT
|578.17500 KRW
|100 BDT
|1,156.35000 KRW
|250 BDT
|2,890.87500 KRW
|500 BDT
|5,781.75000 KRW
|1000 BDT
|11,563.50000 KRW
|2000 BDT
|23,127.00000 KRW
|5000 BDT
|57,817.50000 KRW
|10000 BDT
|115,635.00000 KRW