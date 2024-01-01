30,000 South Korean wons to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KRW to BDT at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Tk0.08648 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
KRW to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 KRW to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09120.0912
Low0.08650.0848
Average0.08890.0883
Change-3.44%1.87%
1 KRW to BDT stats

The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0912 and a 30 day low of 0.0865. This means the 30 day average was 0.0889. The change for KRW to BDT was -3.44.

The performance of KRW to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0912 and a 90 day low of 0.0848. This means the 90 day average was 0.0883. The change for KRW to BDT was 1.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.510.77484.0851.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6061.4267.683
1 CAD0.7220.6711.0910.55960.740.9565.151
1 AUD0.6620.6150.91710.51355.690.8764.722

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KRW0.08648 BDT
5 KRW0.43240 BDT
10 KRW0.86479 BDT
20 KRW1.72958 BDT
50 KRW4.32396 BDT
100 KRW8.64791 BDT
250 KRW21.61978 BDT
500 KRW43.23955 BDT
1000 KRW86.47910 BDT
2000 KRW172.95820 BDT
5000 KRW432.39550 BDT
10000 KRW864.79100 BDT
20000 KRW1,729.58200 BDT
30000 KRW2,594.37300 BDT
40000 KRW3,459.16400 BDT
50000 KRW4,323.95500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / South Korean Won
1 BDT11.56350 KRW
5 BDT57.81750 KRW
10 BDT115.63500 KRW
20 BDT231.27000 KRW
50 BDT578.17500 KRW
100 BDT1,156.35000 KRW
250 BDT2,890.87500 KRW
500 BDT5,781.75000 KRW
1000 BDT11,563.50000 KRW
2000 BDT23,127.00000 KRW
5000 BDT57,817.50000 KRW
10000 BDT115,635.00000 KRW