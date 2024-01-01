Bangladeshi takas to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert BDT to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
99.81 tjs

1.000 BDT = 0.09981 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.09981 TJS
5 BDT0.49907 TJS
10 BDT0.99815 TJS
20 BDT1.99630 TJS
50 BDT4.99074 TJS
100 BDT9.98148 TJS
250 BDT24.95370 TJS
500 BDT49.90740 TJS
1000 BDT99.81480 TJS
2000 BDT199.62960 TJS
5000 BDT499.07400 TJS
10000 BDT998.14800 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS10.01860 BDT
5 TJS50.09300 BDT
10 TJS100.18600 BDT
20 TJS200.37200 BDT
50 TJS500.93000 BDT
100 TJS1,001.86000 BDT
250 TJS2,504.65000 BDT
500 TJS5,009.30000 BDT
1000 TJS10,018.60000 BDT
2000 TJS20,037.20000 BDT
5000 TJS50,093.00000 BDT
10000 TJS100,186.00000 BDT