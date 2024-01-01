5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Tajikistani somonis

Convert BDT to TJS at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
454.18 tjs

Tk1.000 BDT = SM0.09084 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
BDT to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09210.0936
Low0.09030.0903
Average0.09100.0918
Change-1.35%-2.94%
1 BDT to TJS stats

The performance of BDT to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0921 and a 30 day low of 0.0903. This means the 30 day average was 0.0910. The change for BDT to TJS was -1.35.

The performance of BDT to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0936 and a 90 day low of 0.0903. This means the 90 day average was 0.0918. The change for BDT to TJS was -2.94.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.09084 TJS
5 BDT0.45418 TJS
10 BDT0.90836 TJS
20 BDT1.81672 TJS
50 BDT4.54180 TJS
100 BDT9.08359 TJS
250 BDT22.70898 TJS
500 BDT45.41795 TJS
1000 BDT90.83590 TJS
2000 BDT181.67180 TJS
5000 BDT454.17950 TJS
10000 BDT908.35900 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS11.00890 BDT
5 TJS55.04450 BDT
10 TJS110.08900 BDT
20 TJS220.17800 BDT
50 TJS550.44500 BDT
100 TJS1,100.89000 BDT
250 TJS2,752.22500 BDT
500 TJS5,504.45000 BDT
1000 TJS11,008.90000 BDT
2000 TJS22,017.80000 BDT
5000 TJS55,044.50000 BDT
10000 TJS110,089.00000 BDT