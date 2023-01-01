10 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Bangladeshi takas

Convert TJS to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 tjs
100823 bdt

1.00000 TJS = 10.08230 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS10.08230 BDT
5 TJS50.41150 BDT
10 TJS100.82300 BDT
20 TJS201.64600 BDT
50 TJS504.11500 BDT
100 TJS1008.23000 BDT
250 TJS2520.57500 BDT
500 TJS5041.15000 BDT
1000 TJS10082.30000 BDT
2000 TJS20164.60000 BDT
5000 TJS50411.50000 BDT
10000 TJS100823.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.09918 TJS
5 BDT0.49592 TJS
10 BDT0.99184 TJS
20 BDT1.98367 TJS
50 BDT4.95918 TJS
100 BDT9.91837 TJS
250 BDT24.79593 TJS
500 BDT49.59185 TJS
1000 BDT99.18370 TJS
2000 BDT198.36740 TJS
5000 BDT495.91850 TJS
10000 BDT991.83700 TJS