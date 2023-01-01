Bangladeshi takas to Tajikistani somonis today

1000 bdt
98.69 tjs

1.00000 BDT = 0.09869 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:53
1 EUR10.87511.084490.27631.488561.673720.9647518.7453
1 GBP1.1427311.23915103.1591.700981.912561.1024521.4203
1 USD0.922150.807005183.251.37271.543450.8896517.2863
1 INR0.01107710.009693750.01201210.01648890.01853990.01068650.207643

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tajikistani Somoni
1 BDT0.09869 TJS
5 BDT0.49345 TJS
10 BDT0.98691 TJS
20 BDT1.97381 TJS
50 BDT4.93454 TJS
100 BDT9.86907 TJS
250 BDT24.67268 TJS
500 BDT49.34535 TJS
1000 BDT98.69070 TJS
2000 BDT197.38140 TJS
5000 BDT493.45350 TJS
10000 BDT986.90700 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TJS10.13270 BDT
5 TJS50.66350 BDT
10 TJS101.32700 BDT
20 TJS202.65400 BDT
50 TJS506.63500 BDT
100 TJS1013.27000 BDT
250 TJS2533.17500 BDT
500 TJS5066.35000 BDT
1000 TJS10132.70000 BDT
2000 TJS20265.40000 BDT
5000 TJS50663.50000 BDT
10000 TJS101327.00000 BDT