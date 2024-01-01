Bangladeshi takas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BDT to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
71.36 hkd

1.000 BDT = 0.07136 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5331.7261.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.141.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BDT0.07136 HKD
5 BDT0.35680 HKD
10 BDT0.71359 HKD
20 BDT1.42718 HKD
50 BDT3.56795 HKD
100 BDT7.13591 HKD
250 BDT17.83978 HKD
500 BDT35.67955 HKD
1000 BDT71.35910 HKD
2000 BDT142.71820 HKD
5000 BDT356.79550 HKD
10000 BDT713.59100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
100 HKD1,401.36000 BDT
200 HKD2,802.72000 BDT
300 HKD4,204.08000 BDT
500 HKD7,006.80000 BDT
1000 HKD14,013.60000 BDT
2000 HKD28,027.20000 BDT
2500 HKD35,034.00000 BDT
3000 HKD42,040.80000 BDT
4000 HKD56,054.40000 BDT
5000 HKD70,068.00000 BDT
10000 HKD140,136.00000 BDT
20000 HKD280,272.00000 BDT