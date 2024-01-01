Bangladeshi takas to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert BDT to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
21.55 top

1.000 BDT = 0.02155 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BDT0.02155 TOP
5 BDT0.10776 TOP
10 BDT0.21551 TOP
20 BDT0.43103 TOP
50 BDT1.07756 TOP
100 BDT2.15513 TOP
250 BDT5.38782 TOP
500 BDT10.77565 TOP
1000 BDT21.55130 TOP
2000 BDT43.10260 TOP
5000 BDT107.75650 TOP
10000 BDT215.51300 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TOP46.40090 BDT
5 TOP232.00450 BDT
10 TOP464.00900 BDT
20 TOP928.01800 BDT
50 TOP2,320.04500 BDT
100 TOP4,640.09000 BDT
250 TOP11,600.22500 BDT
500 TOP23,200.45000 BDT
1000 TOP46,400.90000 BDT
2000 TOP92,801.80000 BDT
5000 TOP232,004.50000 BDT
10000 TOP464,009.00000 BDT