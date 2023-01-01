Bangladeshi takas to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert BDT to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
21.35 top

1.00000 BDT = 0.02135 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BDT0.02135 TOP
5 BDT0.10673 TOP
10 BDT0.21346 TOP
20 BDT0.42692 TOP
50 BDT1.06730 TOP
100 BDT2.13460 TOP
250 BDT5.33650 TOP
500 BDT10.67300 TOP
1000 BDT21.34600 TOP
2000 BDT42.69200 TOP
5000 BDT106.73000 TOP
10000 BDT213.46000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TOP46.84730 BDT
5 TOP234.23650 BDT
10 TOP468.47300 BDT
20 TOP936.94600 BDT
50 TOP2342.36500 BDT
100 TOP4684.73000 BDT
250 TOP11711.82500 BDT
500 TOP23423.65000 BDT
1000 TOP46847.30000 BDT
2000 TOP93694.60000 BDT
5000 TOP234236.50000 BDT
10000 TOP468473.00000 BDT