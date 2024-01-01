20 Bangladeshi takas to Tongan paʻangas

Convert BDT to TOP at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
0.40 top

Tk1.000 BDT = T$0.01999 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
BDT to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02030.0203
Low0.01960.0196
Average0.02000.0199
Change0.51%-0.15%
1 BDT to TOP stats

The performance of BDT to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0203 and a 30 day low of 0.0196. This means the 30 day average was 0.0200. The change for BDT to TOP was 0.51.

The performance of BDT to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0203 and a 90 day low of 0.0196. This means the 90 day average was 0.0199. The change for BDT to TOP was -0.15.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BDT0.01999 TOP
5 BDT0.09995 TOP
10 BDT0.19990 TOP
20 BDT0.39980 TOP
50 BDT0.99951 TOP
100 BDT1.99901 TOP
250 BDT4.99753 TOP
500 BDT9.99505 TOP
1000 BDT19.99010 TOP
2000 BDT39.98020 TOP
5000 BDT99.95050 TOP
10000 BDT199.90100 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TOP50.02470 BDT
5 TOP250.12350 BDT
10 TOP500.24700 BDT
20 TOP1,000.49400 BDT
50 TOP2,501.23500 BDT
100 TOP5,002.47000 BDT
250 TOP12,506.17500 BDT
500 TOP25,012.35000 BDT
1000 TOP50,024.70000 BDT
2000 TOP100,049.40000 BDT
5000 TOP250,123.50000 BDT
10000 TOP500,247.00000 BDT