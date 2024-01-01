Bangladeshi takas to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert BDT to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
114,513 uzs

1.000 BDT = 114.5 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2280.78883.151.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66460.9740.85490.1681.4757.807
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6470.51354.1930.8864.692
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uzbekistan Som
1 BDT114.51300 UZS
5 BDT572.56500 UZS
10 BDT1,145.13000 UZS
20 BDT2,290.26000 UZS
50 BDT5,725.65000 UZS
100 BDT11,451.30000 UZS
250 BDT28,628.25000 UZS
500 BDT57,256.50000 UZS
1000 BDT114,513.00000 UZS
2000 BDT229,026.00000 UZS
5000 BDT572,565.00000 UZS
10000 BDT1,145,130.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UZS0.00873 BDT
5 UZS0.04366 BDT
10 UZS0.08733 BDT
20 UZS0.17465 BDT
50 UZS0.43663 BDT
100 UZS0.87326 BDT
250 UZS2.18315 BDT
500 UZS4.36631 BDT
1000 UZS8.73261 BDT
2000 UZS17.46522 BDT
5000 UZS43.66305 BDT
10000 UZS87.32610 BDT