250 Bangladeshi takas to Uzbekistan soms
Convert BDT to UZS at the real exchange rate
|1 BDT to UZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|107.6560
|108.8510
|Low
|106.8110
|106.8110
|Average
|107.3193
|107.6531
|Change
|0.30%
|-1.12%
1 BDT to UZS stats
The performance of BDT to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 107.6560 and a 30 day low of 106.8110. This means the 30 day average was 107.3193. The change for BDT to UZS was 0.30.
The performance of BDT to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.8510 and a 90 day low of 106.8110. This means the 90 day average was 107.6531. The change for BDT to UZS was -1.12.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uzbekistan Som
|1 BDT
|107.63600 UZS
|5 BDT
|538.18000 UZS
|10 BDT
|1,076.36000 UZS
|20 BDT
|2,152.72000 UZS
|50 BDT
|5,381.80000 UZS
|100 BDT
|10,763.60000 UZS
|250 BDT
|26,909.00000 UZS
|500 BDT
|53,818.00000 UZS
|1000 BDT
|107,636.00000 UZS
|2000 BDT
|215,272.00000 UZS
|5000 BDT
|538,180.00000 UZS
|10000 BDT
|1,076,360.00000 UZS