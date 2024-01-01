5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BDT to UZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
538,180 uzs

Tk1.000 BDT = so'm107.6 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
BDT to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High107.6560108.8510
Low106.8110106.8110
Average107.3193107.6531
Change0.30%-1.12%
View full history

1 BDT to UZS stats

The performance of BDT to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 107.6560 and a 30 day low of 106.8110. This means the 30 day average was 107.3193. The change for BDT to UZS was 0.30.

The performance of BDT to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.8510 and a 90 day low of 106.8110. This means the 90 day average was 107.6531. The change for BDT to UZS was -1.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uzbekistan Som
1 BDT107.63600 UZS
5 BDT538.18000 UZS
10 BDT1,076.36000 UZS
20 BDT2,152.72000 UZS
50 BDT5,381.80000 UZS
100 BDT10,763.60000 UZS
250 BDT26,909.00000 UZS
500 BDT53,818.00000 UZS
1000 BDT107,636.00000 UZS
2000 BDT215,272.00000 UZS
5000 BDT538,180.00000 UZS
10000 BDT1,076,360.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UZS0.00929 BDT
5 UZS0.04645 BDT
10 UZS0.09291 BDT
20 UZS0.18581 BDT
50 UZS0.46453 BDT
100 UZS0.92906 BDT
250 UZS2.32265 BDT
500 UZS4.64530 BDT
1000 UZS9.29060 BDT
2000 UZS18.58120 BDT
5000 UZS46.45300 BDT
10000 UZS92.90600 BDT