Bangladeshi taka to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Uzbekistan soms is currently 107.636 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.359% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 107.724 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 107.213 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.302% increase in value.