Bangladeshi taka to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Uzbekistan soms is currently 107.378 today, reflecting a 0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.263% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 107.477 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 106.600 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.417% decrease in value.