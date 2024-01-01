Bangladeshi takas to Czech korunas today

Convert BDT to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
212.77 czk

1.000 BDT = 0.2128 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2310.78883.1351.367.199
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9680.85490.1391.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.660.51454.20.8874.694
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4780.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BDT0.21277 CZK
5 BDT1.06383 CZK
10 BDT2.12765 CZK
20 BDT4.25530 CZK
50 BDT10.63825 CZK
100 BDT21.27650 CZK
250 BDT53.19125 CZK
500 BDT106.38250 CZK
1000 BDT212.76500 CZK
2000 BDT425.53000 CZK
5000 BDT1,063.82500 CZK
10000 BDT2,127.65000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CZK4.70003 BDT
5 CZK23.50015 BDT
10 CZK47.00030 BDT
20 CZK94.00060 BDT
50 CZK235.00150 BDT
100 CZK470.00300 BDT
250 CZK1,175.00750 BDT
500 CZK2,350.01500 BDT
1000 CZK4,700.03000 BDT
2000 CZK9,400.06000 BDT
5000 CZK23,500.15000 BDT
10000 CZK47,000.30000 BDT