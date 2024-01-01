2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Czech korunas

Convert BDT to CZK at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
393.87 czk

Tk1.000 BDT = Kč0.1969 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
BDT to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20000.2000
Low0.19680.1921
Average0.19820.1968
Change-1.28%-0.68%
1 BDT to CZK stats

The performance of BDT to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2000 and a 30 day low of 0.1968. This means the 30 day average was 0.1982. The change for BDT to CZK was -1.28.

The performance of BDT to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2000 and a 90 day low of 0.1921. This means the 90 day average was 0.1968. The change for BDT to CZK was -0.68.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BDT0.19694 CZK
5 BDT0.98468 CZK
10 BDT1.96936 CZK
20 BDT3.93872 CZK
50 BDT9.84680 CZK
100 BDT19.69360 CZK
250 BDT49.23400 CZK
500 BDT98.46800 CZK
1000 BDT196.93600 CZK
2000 BDT393.87200 CZK
5000 BDT984.68000 CZK
10000 BDT1,969.36000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CZK5.07779 BDT
5 CZK25.38895 BDT
10 CZK50.77790 BDT
20 CZK101.55580 BDT
50 CZK253.88950 BDT
100 CZK507.77900 BDT
250 CZK1,269.44750 BDT
500 CZK2,538.89500 BDT
1000 CZK5,077.79000 BDT
2000 CZK10,155.58000 BDT
5000 CZK25,388.95000 BDT
10000 CZK50,777.90000 BDT