Bangladeshi takas to Chilean pesos today

Convert BDT to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
8,821 clp

1.000 BDT = 8.821 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1391.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5441.7261.9471.13121.374
1 USD0.9220.788183.1351.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chilean Peso
1 BDT8.82058 CLP
5 BDT44.10290 CLP
10 BDT88.20580 CLP
20 BDT176.41160 CLP
50 BDT441.02900 CLP
100 BDT882.05800 CLP
250 BDT2,205.14500 CLP
500 BDT4,410.29000 CLP
1000 BDT8,820.58000 CLP
2000 BDT17,641.16000 CLP
5000 BDT44,102.90000 CLP
10000 BDT88,205.80000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CLP0.11337 BDT
5 CLP0.56686 BDT
10 CLP1.13371 BDT
20 CLP2.26742 BDT
50 CLP5.66855 BDT
100 CLP11.33710 BDT
250 CLP28.34275 BDT
500 CLP56.68550 BDT
1000 CLP113.37100 BDT
2000 CLP226.74200 BDT
5000 CLP566.85500 BDT
10000 CLP1,133.71000 BDT