Bangladeshi takas to Chilean pesos today

Convert BDT to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
7996 clp

1.00000 BDT = 7.99639 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084490.26621.488771.673590.9646518.738
1 GBP1.1424711.239103.1351.701021.912181.1020821.4094
1 USD0.922150.807103183.24071.37291.543330.8895517.2796
1 INR0.01107830.009696010.012013410.01649310.01854060.01068650.207586

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chilean Peso
1 BDT7.99639 CLP
5 BDT39.98195 CLP
10 BDT79.96390 CLP
20 BDT159.92780 CLP
50 BDT399.81950 CLP
100 BDT799.63900 CLP
250 BDT1999.09750 CLP
500 BDT3998.19500 CLP
1000 BDT7996.39000 CLP
2000 BDT15992.78000 CLP
5000 BDT39981.95000 CLP
10000 BDT79963.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CLP0.12506 BDT
5 CLP0.62528 BDT
10 CLP1.25056 BDT
20 CLP2.50112 BDT
50 CLP6.25280 BDT
100 CLP12.50560 BDT
250 CLP31.26400 BDT
500 CLP62.52800 BDT
1000 CLP125.05600 BDT
2000 CLP250.11200 BDT
5000 CLP625.28000 BDT
10000 CLP1250.56000 BDT