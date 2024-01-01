10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Chilean pesos

Convert BDT to CLP at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
79,590 clp

Tk1.000 BDT = $7.959 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
BDT to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.14178.1417
Low7.71317.5892
Average7.99277.9096
Change2.61%0.23%
View full history

1 BDT to CLP stats

The performance of BDT to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.1417 and a 30 day low of 7.7131. This means the 30 day average was 7.9927. The change for BDT to CLP was 2.61.

The performance of BDT to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.1417 and a 90 day low of 7.5892. This means the 90 day average was 7.9096. The change for BDT to CLP was 0.23.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.270.78483.9541.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5330.85691.671.4997.826
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6550.51555.20.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chilean Peso
1 BDT7.95895 CLP
5 BDT39.79475 CLP
10 BDT79.58950 CLP
20 BDT159.17900 CLP
50 BDT397.94750 CLP
100 BDT795.89500 CLP
250 BDT1,989.73750 CLP
500 BDT3,979.47500 CLP
1000 BDT7,958.95000 CLP
2000 BDT15,917.90000 CLP
5000 BDT39,794.75000 CLP
10000 BDT79,589.50000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CLP0.12565 BDT
5 CLP0.62823 BDT
10 CLP1.25645 BDT
20 CLP2.51290 BDT
50 CLP6.28225 BDT
100 CLP12.56450 BDT
250 CLP31.41125 BDT
500 CLP62.82250 BDT
1000 CLP125.64500 BDT
2000 CLP251.29000 BDT
5000 CLP628.22500 BDT
10000 CLP1,256.45000 BDT