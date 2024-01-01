Bangladeshi takas to Rwandan francs today

Convert BDT to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
11,732 rwf

1.000 BDT = 11.73 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Rwandan Franc
1 BDT11.73180 RWF
5 BDT58.65900 RWF
10 BDT117.31800 RWF
20 BDT234.63600 RWF
50 BDT586.59000 RWF
100 BDT1,173.18000 RWF
250 BDT2,932.95000 RWF
500 BDT5,865.90000 RWF
1000 BDT11,731.80000 RWF
2000 BDT23,463.60000 RWF
5000 BDT58,659.00000 RWF
10000 BDT117,318.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RWF0.08524 BDT
5 RWF0.42619 BDT
10 RWF0.85238 BDT
20 RWF1.70476 BDT
50 RWF4.26191 BDT
100 RWF8.52382 BDT
250 RWF21.30955 BDT
500 RWF42.61910 BDT
1000 RWF85.23820 BDT
2000 RWF170.47640 BDT
5000 RWF426.19100 BDT
10000 RWF852.38200 BDT